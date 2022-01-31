A rendering has been posted related to a 14-floor mid-rise mixed-use building slated for a Hayes Street site in Midtown.
St. Louis-based Subtext seeks to undertake the project on seven parcels with a collective 1.04 acres and addresses of 1904 Hayes St. through 1918 Hayes St. According to a Metro document, the building (pictured) is slated for 14 levels and 286 units, with nine floors of residential on top of a five-floor, 310-space parking garage. The structure will offer 192 one-bedroom units, 74 two-bedroom residences, 30 three-bedroom units and a 10,000-square-foot leasing office.
Recent marketing materials (the building image is now found on the Subtext website) note the building will offer a private café, rooftop lounge, pool and fitness center among entities.
Atlanta-based Dynamik Design is the architect. That company designed Alta Foundry, work on which is underway in North Nashville near Midtown.
Subtext specializes in residential buildings targeting college students. Formerly called Collegiate Development Group, the company offers a portfolio showing mainly buildings of four to eight floors, according to its website. Subtext has undertaken work in Arizona, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee (in Knoxville).
Subtext officials could not be reached for comment.
A rezoning of the Midtown property (to mixed-use) has been requested.
Located across Hayes Street from Mexican restaurant Las Palmas and The Hayes Street Hotel, the properties offer multiple one-story brick buildings.
Chestnut Hill project progresses
A permit has been issued involving the unfolding New Heights District in Chestnut Hill.
Valued at about $4.8 million, the permit will allow for the construction of a two-story office building to be fully occupied by co-working venture Serendipity Labs and offer an address of 915 Fifth Ave. S.
Nashville-based Wellspring Builders Inc. is the construction manager for the job.
New Heights District will include, in addition to New Heights 915, The Stack Exchange, a mixed-use building to offer retail, food and beverage and office spades, and utilizing repurposed shipping containers and 6th & Oak (a working name), a 145-unit multifamily building.
Read more here.
