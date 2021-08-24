Images have been released of a mixed-use building eyed for Germantown.
Philadelphia-based Greenpointe Construction plans the project for an unimproved 0.87-acre multi-parcel site at 1231 Second Ave. N. and recently landed a $42.5 million construction loan.
The seven-story building seemingly will be called Rome (though it seemingly was to have been known as 2nd & Monroe) and offer 210 residences (51 studio, 110 one-bedroom and 49 two-bedroom units). It will rise approximately 75 feet and include 252 parking spaces within a structured garage.
Nashville-based Fulmer Lucas Engineering is handling land-planning and engineering duties for Greenpointe. According to the documents, Cherry Land Surveying and Comma Designworks (architecture) are also involved. Both companies are locally based.
SoBro’s Little Chill Beach to offer bar
Nashville-based entrepreneur Mark Cleveland has landed a permit to create an on-site bar/hut for his Little Chill Beach in SoBro.
The business is located at 400 Lafayette St. at what had been an empty lot that is now filled with sand and surrounded by an aqua fence. The site is bordered by Lafayette, Ash/Division streets, and Fourth Avenue South.
The permit is valued at $2,000.
Of note, Cleveland has envisioned boutique hotel Stanza for the tiny site — a mere 5,000 square feet — since 2016.
Little Chill Beach opened July 4 and is available for membership usage and short-terms rentals. It will serve as transitional usage until work starts on the hotel project. Cleveland envisions Little Chill Beach as a pop-up business of sorts.
