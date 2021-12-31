Nashville-based development company Chartwell Residential has released images related to the project it is eyeing for Midtown.
The 1.52-acre seven-parcel property on which the residential building will rise offers addresses of 1601-1609-1611-1615-1617-1621-1623 State St. A two-story modernist residential building located at 1609 State St. and once home to the Gupton residential program require demolition.
Chartwell will need to acquire the properties from John A. Gupton College, which purchased them at various times from 1991 to 2018 for a collective approximately $2.66 million. The college, which was founded in 1946 and focuses on mortuary sciences, conducts its training from a building located at 1616 Church St. and is expected to continue operations.
Dallas-based JHP is the architect.
Read more here.
Freeman Webb finishes 2021 with $250M in transactions
Nashville-based real estate investment and property management firm Freeman Webb Co. has announced it completed nearly $250 million transactions in 2021.
According to a release, a significant percentage of the deals were completed during the fourth quarter. These include the roughly $5,625,000 sale of raw land at 1705 Hayes St. in Midtown (read here). The release notes the recent sale generated more than a 30-times equity multiple for investors in a partnership comprising multiple entities, including Freeman Webb Investments Inc. (which is affiliated with Post parent company F.W. Publishing). The partnership paid $180,000 for the property in 1986, Metro records note.
For the year, Freeman Webb also sold the renovated Innovation Flats Community in Huntsville after 18 months of ownership, garnering more than a 100 percent internal rate of return and a 3.8-times equity multiple for investors.
The company’s most recent sales include a $38.2 million deal for Burning Tree Apartments in Hermitage and Patrician Terrace in Jackson, which sold for $4.9 million. Dupont Avenue Apartments, a Madison apartment complex that Freeman Webb had held since 2000, sold earlier this quarter for $13 million (12 times the original purchase price). Other acquisitions include those of Cross Creek Apartments in Knoxville and Bowling Green’s The Emerson Apartments, which the company is converting from student housing to conventional apartment-style living and adding 100 units.
“It doesn’t matter if we hold a property for 30 years or for 18 months, we are committed to finding the best opportunities to maximize return for our investors and the best strategies that can increase the value of the properties we own or manage,” Bob Freeman, company executive vice president, said in the release. “We always transform our properties to benefit the residents, the community and our clients.”
Throughout 2021, Freeman Webb added 2,600 units in 19 apartment properties to its $2.5 billion portfolio, with both new acquisitions and third-party management properties.
Matt Olson, Freeman Webb vice president of acquisitions, said that in addition to the properties sold, the company refinanced six properties for a collective $71 million to “take advantage of the current low interest rates.”
Rock Block Flats project developer lands permit
A permit has been issued related to Rock Block Flats, which Nashville-based developer Tony Giarratana will undertake the project within the 2200 block of Elliston Place.
The seven-story structure will rise behind the building home to clothing retailer Smack and Japanese restaurant Samurai Sushi. Beloved dive bar The Gold Rush once also operated from the old-school masonry structure.
The permit is valued at about $6.13 million and will allow for construction of the building’s shell, with R.G. Anderson the construction manager.
Giarratana Nashville LLC has enlisted locally based Southeast Venture to handle architectural work. Rock Block Flats will stand seven stories and offer 30 apartments on five floors and a parking garage with a lift. With a modest footprint, the structure will stand about 80 feet tall. Of note, a segment of the former Gold Rush space will be altered to allow access to the building from Elliston Place.
The addresses of the property are 2201, 2205 and 2209 Elliston Place.
Read more here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.