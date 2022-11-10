Atlanta-based development company Portman Residential has released new images for its mixed-use project under construction on North Capitol property that hugs First Horizon Park.

A June 2024 completion is expected for the seven-story building, which will offer 356 apartments and 17,000 square feet of retail space. The images show the form and function of the retail spaces.

Screen Shot 2022-11-09 at 12.57.18 PM.png

154 Green St. as seen in 2017

