Atlanta-based development company Portman Residential has released new images for its mixed-use project under construction on North Capitol property that hugs First Horizon Park.
A June 2024 completion is expected for the seven-story building, which will offer 356 apartments and 17,000 square feet of retail space. The images show the form and function of the retail spaces.
The building will wrap a structured parking garage that will be accessed via both Third and Fourth avenues (see more images and the location here) and will interact with a spur of the Cumberland River Greenway.
The building (Ballpark Village is the working name) will be anchored by a large public plaza to be located at the corner of the building home to sports bar Third and Home and live music venue Brooklyn Bowl. The release notes the development will have a similar look and feel to those of Atlanta’s BeltLine, a former railway corridor that is now a multi-use trail with residential and restaurant spaces.
“Portman Residential specializes in developing meaningful mixed-use developments and is passionate about placemaking, so we’re excited about extending and activating the greenway in Nashville,” Harvey Wadsworth, company managing director, said in a release issued in February. “This community will offer exceptional living in one of Nashville’s key neighborhoods, and we are honored to play a role in the continuous development of Germantown.”
Portman has enlisted Atlanta-based Dynamik for architectural duties and R.G. Anderson of Nashville as the general contractor. Nashville-based Hawkins Partners (landscape architecture and land planning) and New York-based Inc. (the interior designer) also are participating.
Wells Fargo has provided a $74 million loan, a Metro document notes.
Portman paid $20 million for the 2.6-acre property in June 2021, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Previously, Austin-based Trube Corp. was looking to undertake a similar project in conjunction with Nashville-based developers and brothers Chris Ward and Tim Ward (the sons of Frank Ward, a co-owner of the Nashville Sounds). That effort was to have included a hotel and multifamily building but failed to materialize and the Wards sold the raw land to Portman last year.
Giarratana seeks demo permit related to tower project
Nashville-based development company Giarratana has applied for a demolition permit related to the future construction of a tower it is planning for a postage stamp-sized site located next to the Tennessee State University-Avon Williams Campus building.
The permit notes Nashville-based Tiny’s Construction will handle the demo of a small modernist commercial building that sits on the 0.21-acre site, with an address of 901 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd.
In August, Giarratana paid $4,925,000 for the property.
Near the King Boulevard site and on Church Street, Giarratana continues construction on residential towers Alcove and Prime, and is planning for a portion of the downtown YMCA property a 60-story, 750-foot residential skyscraper to offer 500 condominium units. Preliminary work is underway on that project.
Giarratana has been developing on Church Street since unveiling mixed-use high-rise building The Cumberland in 2000. The company operates its offices on the street, with its work also having included Bennie Dillon (an adaptive reuse project), mixed-use tower Viridian and 505, a 45-floor skyscraper that opened in 2018 and, at 535 feet, ranks statewide behind only Four Seasons Residences for buildings with the highest occupiable floor.
Read more here.
Joslin sells Railyard District commercial building for $1.25M
Nashville-based businessman and community leader Bobby Joslin has sold a Railyard District commercial building for $1.25 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the property, located at 154 Green St., is an LLC affiliated with Manchester, Tennessee-based Barbara Rogers. Public records show Rogers owns Mustang Construction Services.
The building accommodates industrial equipment supplier Industrial Battery and Charger Inc.
A commercial node that has garnered some media attention the past few years due to its proximity to downtown and the Cumberland River, the Railyard District is home to advertising agency The Buntin Group and the Tennessee Central Railway Museum, among other businesses.
Via Green Street Partnership, Joslin paid $80,000 for the property in 2008, Metro records show. For context, the property sold in 1996 for $7,000.
Joslin serves as president of Joslin & Son Sign Co., which operates on Murfreesboro Road near the just-sold property, and has been involved with various Metro Government commissions and other public service endeavors over the years.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.