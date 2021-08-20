An image has been finalized related to a seven-building apartment complex planned for a West Davidson County site overlooking the Harpeth River.
To be called Ariza Bellevue (and previously with a working name of The Bend at Bellevue Park) the development will offer a collective 417 residential units and sit on a 44-acre site at 1084 Morton Mill Road, according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department.
Cypressbrook Company, which is based in The Woodlands, Texas, will serve as developer. That Houston-area entity, officials with which could not be reached for comment, will need to acquire the property.
Cypressbrook seemingly has not previously undertaken a development in Nashville. The company’s website lists seven project, with all but one (in Florida) located in Texas.
Nashville-based Ragan-Smith Associates will handle land-planning work, with Wallace Wilson Architects of Houston overseeing design.
Read more here.
Pennsylvania developer lands $42.5M loan for Germantown project
A $42.5 million construction loan has been secured related to a mixed-use building eyed for Germantown, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Philadelphia-based Greenpointe Construction plans the project for an unimproved 0.87-acre multi-parcel site, the main address for which is 1231 Second Ave. N. Greenpointe last December paid $5.5 million for the property — more than 14 times the mark for which it last sold eight years ago and seemingly a per-foot dollar amount record for raw land in the north side district.
A document submitted to Metro Planning earlier this year noted the project will be called Rome Mixed-Use (though it seemingly was to have been known as 2nd & Monroe), with the seven-story building planned for 210 residences (51 studio, 110 one-bedroom and 49 two-bedroom units). It will rise approximately 75 feet and offer 252 parking spaces within a structured garage.
Greenpointe in May landed a specific plan rezoning.
Nashville-based Fulmer Lucas Engineering is handling land-planning and engineering duties for Greenpointe. According to the documents, Cherry Land Surveying and Comma Designworks (architecture) are also involved. Both companies are locally based.
Read more here.
Somewhat relatedly, Atlanta-based New City is targeting the same intersection — on the block catty-corner from the Greenpointe site — for a three-building mixed-use project (read here). New City also is undertaking an overhaul of the former Neuhoff site on Germantown's eastern fringe.
