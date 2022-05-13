A mixed-use project — to offer up to 500 residential units, commercial buildings and various green spaces — is being eyed for North Davidson County.
Nashville-based The Fifth Generation Property Company seeks to undertake the development, which will unfold on about 78.2 acres in Whites Creek with a main address of 633 W. Green Lane. Via an affiliated LLC, FifthGen paid $3 million for the property in April 2021, Metro records show.
The property sits near the northwest corner of the intersection of Briley Parkway and Whites Creek Pike. Buena Vista and Clarksville pikes are located to the immediate west of the site.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the development will include cottage residences, conventional townhomes, live-work townhomes, single-family homes, apartments and retail and office space. About 40 percent of the overall site will offer a combination of green space and “tree preservation zones.”
Led by partners Henry Menge and Chris Seay, FifthGen has hired Nashville-based Catalyst Design Group for land-planning and engineering duties. The team will go before the Metro Planning Commission on June 23 to seek a rezoning for the project.
Metro Councilmember Jennifer Gamble, in whose District 3 the property sits, said she is monitoring the project at this early stage.
"We've had a community meeting about this project and residents have expressed a lot of interest,” Gamble said. “We look forward to working together to make sure that it is a good project for our community at large, as well as for the city."
Menge said he and Seay have heard from neighbors who “share the vision of smart growth in appropriate locations where development can further support the area’s need for quality housing, retail and commercial services. Our team looks forward to future conversations as plans evolve.”
