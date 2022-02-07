Nashville-based real estate investor, distiller and entrepreneur Darek Bell has paid $2.85 million for some space seemingly located within a building in The Nations.
The seller (the building offers an address 4731 Centennial Blvd.), was an LLC affiliated with Phoenix-based development company Alliance Residential Co.
Of note, in June 2020 Bell sold to Alliance what was then a two-parcel 6.3-acre property for $10.35 million (read here). Alliance would later redevelop the site, which is located near Stocking 51, Silo Bend and the Cumberland River, with apartment building Broadstone Nations.
However, the Broadstone Nations website is no longer operational, and Atlanta-based Cortland seemingly has either acquired the apartment component of the building or is in the process of doing so. The Post has been unable to determine the status of that deal.
The 342-unit building is now called Cortland at The Nations.
Alliance officials declined to comment and Cortland officials (the company was founded in 2005) could not be contacted.
Likewise, Bell — who bought some (or all) of the retail space (it seems the space is part of the building) — could not be reached for comment. He paid $6.8 million for the industrial property in March 2018 before selling two years later to Alliance.
Related to that 2020 Alliance deal, Bell said at the time he would lease back some of the future Alliance building space — which he apparently now owns — for artisan food and craft beverage production purposes for Corsair.
Bell, also a partner with Bell and Associates Construction, in January 2020 sold his Wedgewood-Houston property home to Corsair Artisan Distillery at 601 Merritt Ave. for $3.3 million. The buyer, a Chicago-based entity, is leasing the space to Corsair for five years.
The Nations property sits within Metro Councilmember Mary Carolyn Roberts' District 20.
