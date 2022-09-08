Apartment rents in Nashville dropped 1.1 percent, or $18, from July to August, ranking Nashville first among top 40 markets in terms of rent decreases.
CoStar found that the Sunbelt region markets that had the fastest-growing rents in 2021 “are now witnessing the most dramatic pullback.”
Though Nashville’s decrease was the greatest by percentage, San Francisco saw the biggest month-over-month decline in dollar figures, at $29 (or 0.9 percent). Just 13 of the 40 largest markets experienced rents staying the same or increasing from July to August, CoStar found. Austin, Charlotte and Orlando were among the other cities to see rent decreases.
The rent drops come at a time of year when they should be increasing, CoStar noted.
“After a 20-month run of positive monthly growth dating back to December 2020, the market finally witnessed negative asking rent growth on a monthly sequential basis from July to August, with rents down 0.1 percent in July,” said Jay Lybik, national director of multifamily analytics at CoStar. “We’re seeing a complete reversal of market conditions in just 12 months, going from demand significantly outstripping available units to now new deliveries outpacing lackluster demand.”
In the for-sale market, buyers in the Nashville area seem to be moving toward multifamily options, as the condo market increases while the single-family home market lags its 2021 record growth.
