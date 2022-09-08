Elliston 23

Apartment rents in Nashville dropped 1.1 percent, or $18, from July to August, ranking Nashville first among top 40 markets in terms of rent decreases.

CoStar found that the Sunbelt region markets that had the fastest-growing rents in 2021 “are now witnessing the most dramatic pullback.”

