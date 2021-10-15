Charlotte-based development company Proffitt Dixon Partners has paid $32.52 million for two State of Tennessee parcels in North Capitol and plans a residential project for the site.
With addresses at 900 and 1000 Second Ave. N., and located near First Horizon Park, the two properties (one is home to a nondescript modernist structure) offer a collective 5.93 acres.
Stuart Proffitt told the Post the future project will involve two phases and, likely, three buildings. He declined to note the number of floors and units, adding that the company will be working with various Metro entities to determine the best form and function for the future buildings.
The sales price of $32,925,000 yields a deal that is the equivalent of approximately $127 per foot based on acreage, with the state having made the property available via a public bidding process.
"It's not often that more than a couple of acres of land is available in the core of a fast-growing city," Proffitt said. "We've been a huge fan of Germantown for a long time and have wanted to continue to be a part of the neighborhood’s evolution. We finally found an opening to do that."
The state acquired the two properties in December 1994 for $5 million, according to Davidson County Register of Deeds records. The building (pictured) at 900 Second Ave. N. once accommodated offices for the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. A since-razed structure at 1000 Second was home to state and county social services offices.
The remaining building is oriented in a suburban manner, with a surface parking lot between the sidewalk and the building itself. As required by Metro's urban zoning overlay, the future building(s) will be sited at the sidewalk like the nearby Broadstone Stockyards at 222 Stockyard St.
Proffitt Dixon developed the Germantown site of 249-unit apartment building Peyton Stakes and remains an owner of the property (read here). The company also is developing a Wedgewood-Houston site (at 625 Hamilton Ave.) with a mixed-use building (read here). In addition, the company owns a self-storage building located in McKissack Park near Midtown and off Charlotte Avenue.
