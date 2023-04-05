A Los Angeles music industry producer and executive has sold his Berry Hill studio property for sale for $2.35 million.

Ron Fair — who has worked with Christina Aguilera, Vanessa Carlton, Keyshia Cole and The Black Eyed Peas — and wife Stefanie Jill Fair had asked about $2.9 million for the property, as the Post reported in May 2022.

2814 Azalea

2814 Azalea Place

