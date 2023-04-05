A Los Angeles music industry producer and executive has sold his Berry Hill studio property for sale for $2.35 million.
Ron Fair — who has worked with Christina Aguilera, Vanessa Carlton, Keyshia Cole and The Black Eyed Peas — and wife Stefanie Jill Fair had asked about $2.9 million for the property, as the Post reported in May 2022.
The Fairs paid $890,000 for the 0.21-acre property, located at 2814 Azalea Place, in January 2017, Metro records show.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is Soundville Holdings LLC, led by member Michael A. Smith (details about whom the Post was unable to determine). The LLC has landed a loan, valued at $1,997,500, from Pinnacle Bank, a separate document notes.
Ron Fair has served as an executive with Geffen Records, Virgin Records and A&M Records, among other labels. He has produced multiple number one singles and has worked with Mary J. Blige and Queen Latifah, in addition to the aforementioned artists.
Stefanie Fair was a member of girl group Wild Orchid, which included Stacy Ferguson (“Fergie” of The Black Eyed Peas).
The office building that sold was constructed in 1941 and offers about 4,310 square feet, making it one of the larger such structures located in Berry Hill. It is home to no tenant, but at one time seemingly accommodated Playground Recording Studios.
The sale is the equivalent of about $545 per square foot based on the building’s size. The asking price was the equivalent of about $670 per foot.
Stephen Prather and Tee Patterson, first vice presidents with Nashville-based Charles Hawkins Co., represented the Fairs. The Post was unable to determine if the buyer used a broker.
