A 15-story mixed-use building offering 345 residential units and ground-level retail space is being eyed for Midtown.
Chicago-based Ascend Real Estate Group plans the tower for a multi-parcel site with a main address of 1805 Church St. According to a document filed with the Metro Board of Zoning Appeals, Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio will serve as architect. No rendering has been submitted to Metro, and the Post was unable to contact Ascend officials.
The local office of Raleigh-based land-planning and engineering company Kimley-Horn is also participating in the effort. The team will go before the BZA on Sept. 2 to request a special exception related to height and setback considerations.
Based on the document, the future building will rise from a footprint that extends from 1805 Church St. west to 19th Avenue (the building at 1815 Church St. at the intersection with 19th is seen above). The various properties are seemingly owned by three entities.
According to its website, Ascend has undertaken the development of about eight urban Chicago sites with buildings of six stories tall or taller. The tallest rises about 52 floors.
Ascend will need to acquire the properties with addresses of 1815 Church St. (Advance Financial) and 120 19th Ave. N. (Royal Thai) from an LLC affiliated with Nashville-based Jarman Development Group. That entity paid $3.2 million for the properties in May, with H.G. Hill Realty Co. the seller (read here).
