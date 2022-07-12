A mixed-use development seemingly is being eyed for a North Davidson County property located near the site of multiple underway and planned projects.

Fred Hahn owns the properties, with addresses of 121-131-133 Old Trinity Lane and 110 Grizzard Ave. and is requesting a rezoning to allow for the development, according to a Metro document. The properties offer a collective 8.7 acres. Hahn, details about whom the Post was unable to determine, seemingly has owned the properties since 1973. Each of the parcels apparently offers a residence.

The document references “mixed-use development” and includes Nashville-based architectural firm Smith Gee Studio, with a July 28 Metro Planning Commission meeting slated for the rezoning request.

The Old Trinity Lane project will sit within Metro Councilmember Kyonzté Toombs’ District 2. As noted, multiple other projects are underway or planned for the general area (read here and here).

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

