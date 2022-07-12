A mixed-use development seemingly is being eyed for a North Davidson County property located near the site of multiple underway and planned projects.
Fred Hahn owns the properties, with addresses of 121-131-133 Old Trinity Lane and 110 Grizzard Ave. and is requesting a rezoning to allow for the development, according to a Metro document. The properties offer a collective 8.7 acres. Hahn, details about whom the Post was unable to determine, seemingly has owned the properties since 1973. Each of the parcels apparently offers a residence.
The document references “mixed-use development” and includes Nashville-based architectural firm Smith Gee Studio, with a July 28 Metro Planning Commission meeting slated for the rezoning request.
