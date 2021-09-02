A 15-story mixed-used building is planned for a downtown site currently home to a parking garage and that will, if it materializes, interact with both Bankers Alley and Printers Alley.
To include residential, retail and structured parking garage spaces, the building would rise with a main address of 217 Third Ave. N. and would require the demolition of the existing garage, according to documents submitted to the Metro Planning Department. Of note, the structure will offer a four-level component (a catwalk of sorts) over Banker’s Alley, with a smaller building to rise at 215 Third Ave. N. (that lot currently offers some surface parking).
The building to sit at 215 Third Ave. has been designed at its modest height to provide proper context to the older structures to the immediate south, according to the documents. The tallest portion of the overall structure (at 217 Third Ave. N.) is designed to rise 180 feet. For comparison, the Hotel Indigo structure sitting on an adjacent site rises almost 200 feet.
An investor group led by Nashville-based Gabe Coltea (a former part-owner of downtown's UBS Tower) is seeking Metro Planning Department permission for a height modification to the department’s downtown code. Coltea's development and real estate investment company Rubicon would oversee the project.
The owners have enlisted the Nashville office of Austin-based STG Design to handle architectural work. David Johnston, a principal with the company, is overseeing the effort.
An October Metro Planning Commission meeting for a vote on height modification to the city's existing downtown code is expected. The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee will need to approve it also.
As planned, the development will offer ground-level retail in the entirety of the first floors of the components that that will sandwich Bankers Alley.
The existing 325-space parking garage stands three levels and seemingly was constructed in the 1950s. The investors paid $13.4 million in December 2017 for the garage, which sits on 0.45 acres. They still need to acquire 215 Third Ave. N.
Bankers Alley is noteworthy, among other reasons, for having seen the opening since 2016 of four restaurants/bars: Skull’s Rainbow Room, Bobby’s Garage, Black Rabbit and Gray & Dudley.
The existing garage sits next to a 117-year-old former bank building, located at 231 Third Ave. N. that has been planned for a vertical addition related to expansion of the Hotel Indigo. The status of that project (read here) is unclear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.