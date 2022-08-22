Nashville-based development company Oldacre McDonald is eyeing what seemingly will be MetroCenter’s first mixed-use building to combine residential and retail space.

With an address of 407 Great Circle Road, the future building will offer 300 apartments, 7,500 square feet of restaurant space and 7,500 square feet of retail space.

407 Great Circle Road

