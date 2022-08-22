Nashville-based development company Oldacre McDonald is eyeing what seemingly will be MetroCenter’s first mixed-use building to combine residential and retail space.
With an address of 407 Great Circle Road, the future building will offer 300 apartments, 7,500 square feet of restaurant space and 7,500 square feet of retail space.
The 15-acre property is owned by a limited partnership that shares an address with Nashville-based alcoholic beverage distributor Lipman Brothers, Metro records show. The property is located across Great Circle Road from apartment complex Knox at MetroCenter.
Oldacre McDonald hopes to begin work on the project — a name and rendering for which has not been finalized — in early 2023, according to Mark McDonald, co-principal with Bill Oldacre.
McDonald said there is a “substantial” need for additional residential in MetroCenter. Currently, the suburban district, located about two miles north of downtown, offers about 10 complexes either operational or under construction.
“It’s exciting to be part of the redevelopment and reimagining of MetroCenter,” said McDonald, who separately teams with Mark McGinley to undertake local projects via MCubed Developments.
“We felt with the proliferation of quality residential housing in place and under construction or development that adding a retail component to enhance the quality of life — not just for our future residents but the overall community — was very important. We are already in discussion with a couple of ‘best of class’ local restaurants and coffee houses to anchor the Phase 1 retail component. Phase 2 is scheduled to include some additional retail to round out the offering.”
McDonald said he is not ready to disclose details of phase two.
Since the 1970s, MetroCenter has unfolded with a suburban form and function — highlighted by single-use buildings and their surface parking lots.
Oldacre McDonald is the master developer of Antioch’s Century Farms, which offers residential, office, retail and restaurant space and is slated for multiple hotels (read more here).
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In