Nashville-based Guerrier Development is planning a mixed-use building on a West Nashville commercial property it recently acquired.
To be called L’endroit, the building will feature 160 condominiums and 9,000 square feet of commercial space and will sit on a multi-parcel site with a main address of 5915 Charlotte Pike, just west of White Bridge Road.
A release notes L’endroit will also serve as the headquarters for Guerrier Development, which is led by Managing Partner DeLisa Guerrier and partner Elde Guerrier (the business partners also are married). The Guerriers said L’endroit will represent a continuation of the company’s strategy of investing in "emerging" areas of Nashville.
L’endroit will feature a sleek, modern design with a terrace overlooking Charlotte. Other amenities will include a rooftop dog park and a parking garage. The release does not include a targeted groundbreaking date or rendering.
“We believe in Charlotte Avenue and have done business there for the better part of the last decade,” DeLisa Guerrier said in the release. “We are building L’endroit to offer a high-quality residential product as well as to satisfy a growing need for office space on a corridor that is serving as an extension of Nashville’s [urban core].”
Guerrier Development recently acquired the west side property — perhaps best recognized as home to G’s Custom auto repair shop — slated for L’endroit for $2 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. The sellers were a family, a deceased member of which paid $150,000 for the property in 1995, Metro records show.
Multiple nondescript buildings will need to be demolished to accommodate the redevelopment of the site.
Guerrier Development offers a portfolio of about 1,000 residential units under development in the general Nashville area, including Cato Cottages in Bordeaux and a mixed-use building featuring apartments and retail space in Hermitage (and to be similar to L’endroit).
