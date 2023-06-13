An Inglewood property is being eyed for a mixed-use building to offer residential and retail spaces.

Nashville-based Core Development will undertake the project on a two-parcel, 0.83-acre property that sits on a corner with an address of 4706 Gallatin Pike.

