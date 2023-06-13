An Inglewood property is being eyed for a mixed-use building to offer residential and retail spaces.
Nashville-based Core Development will undertake the project on a two-parcel, 0.83-acre property that sits on a corner with an address of 4706 Gallatin Pike.
Deborah Vahle, an agent with Parks and the project manager for the development, said groundbreaking is expected to take place "soon" for The Haysboro. She said the building will offer a “cool, retro 1970s vibe.”
Nashville’s Pfeffer Torode is the architect, with the four-story building to offer 32 for-purchase units and ground-level retail.
Currently, the future one-, two- and two-plus-bedroom condominiums are expected to be priced from between $399,000 and $650,000. Vahle said construction is expected to be completed in fall 2024.
Core has landed a loan, valued at $11,232,000, from Columbia’s First Farmers and Merchants Bank. Via an LLC, the company paid $860,000 for the property in 2019, Metro records show.
Vahle and her colleagues (including veteran former Village Real Estate Services founder Mark Deutschmann) at Parks’ City Living Group will handle the marketing and sale of the units at The Haysboro. The residences will be eligible for non-owner-occupied short-term rental, she said.