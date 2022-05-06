A mixed-use project with both a hotel building and a structure to include residential and retail spaces is being eyed for a Midtown site located near the inner-intestate loop and seemingly slated to be sold.
The owners of one segment of the property — with addresses of 1414 Church St. and 210-212 15th Ave. N. — are a California couple related to Steve Horrell, principal broker with Nashville-based commercial real estate firm Horrell Company. Horrell declined to comment.
William Shaar owns the other component of the site, with address of 216-218-220 15th Ave. N.
The combined parcels offer no buildings.
Metro document notes a 192-room hotel is planned to rise on the 1414 Church St. site and a mixed-used building with 462 residential units and 12,777 square feet of retail space on the 15th Avenue site. Of note, the hotel building will sit adjacent to the Church Street structure home to Deja Vu Showgirls.
The residential building could rise at least 20 stories. The hotel structure will sit on a 0.16-acre lot, the equivalent of about 7,000 square feet. As such, that building (with its 192 rooms) could rise up to 10 floors.
The Post was unable to determine the identity of the prospective developer/buyer.
The local office of Raleigh-based Kimley Horn Associates is handling land-planning and engineering duties for the proposed mixed-use project, according to the documents.
As the Post reported in April 2021, Shaar offered his properties — which also include 222 and 224 15th Ave. N. — for sale (read more here).
