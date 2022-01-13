A seven-story mixed-use building is being planned for Midtown, seemingly to house offices related to Tennessee Oncology.
The address for the future project is a two-parcel site at both 316 and 322 22nd Ave. N., with the owner of the property a general partnership that shares an address with the Tennessee Oncology office at 2004 Hayes St., also in Midtown.
A Metro Water Services Department permit references “Tennessee Oncology Midtown,” noting the future building will offer 144,000 square feet of medical office space and 6,000 square feet of retail space. The prospective developer is requesting water and sewer availability for the site.
Both of the two parcels offer nondescript buildings oriented in a suburban manner (with surface parking separating the buildings from the sidewalk).
The permit suggests a three-level structure parking garage will be part of the project, with the seven-story building to offer three levels of underground parking.
Parcels located at both 317 and 319 21st Ave. N. seemingly will be part of the redevelopment effort. Both those properties offer surface parking.
Nashville-based architecture and engineering company Gresham Smith is listed on the permit.
Officials with the project could not be reached for comment related to details and images.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.