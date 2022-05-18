The status of a long-planned mixed-use building for Midtown remains uncertain, as the developer has put the effort on pause.
As the Post reported in November 2018, groundbreaking was to have commenced on Contralto in mid-2019. However, Nashville-based businessman Lee Molette said in August 2021 that various considerations required a rescheduling of the on-site start. If the project materializes, Contralto will have an address of 1506 Church St.
Molette told the Post Tuesday he is working with the Metro Water Department regarding infrastructure requirements and costs.
“There are a number of infrastructure expenses that are high-dollar — along with pandemic, supply chain and unpredictable supply expenses that change regularly,” Molette told the Post. “These items require us to increase the cost per unit significantly. We literally can't build the building for what we were initially pricing at.”
Molette, who applied for a stormwater grading permit last year, said in June 2020 that 48 of the 52 residential units at Contralto had been pre-sold. At the time, he was hoping to break ground by 2020’s end. Molette said Tuesday pre-sales have ceased for the time being.
The seven-story Contralto (pictured) will sit near the intersection of 15th Avenue North and Church Street. Of note, the building will feature primarily one-bedroom condos (and a handful of studio and two-bedroom units) that can be marketed by their future owners as short-term rentals.
As originally designed, Contralto would offer 2,000 square feet of retail space and a seventh-floor amenity space with a fitness center, clubroom and an outdoor rooftop space. Its west side will face McMillin Street. Molette said the team has not finalized materials.
Via 15th & Church Equity Investors, Molette had enlisted Village Real Estate Services to handle the marketing and sale of the Contralto units. The Nashville office of Moody Nolan Inc. is serving as the architect for both buildings.
“We expect to have the same team when we resume the effort,” Molette said.
Molette plans a second condo building to join Contralto. It will be located at 215 15th Ave. N. and rise 12 floors. To be called Alto, that building is expected to offer at least 74 owner-occupied condos and will be positioned on an adjacent parcel located catty-corner to Contralto.
