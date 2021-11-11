A Gulch property eyed for a 16-story mixed-use building has sold for $22 million — a figure that flirts with Nashville’s per-acre record related to land deals.
The new owner of the property, with an address of 915 Division St., is an LLC affiliated with Miami-based Property Markets Group.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with MarketStreet Enterprises, the Metro Development and Housing Agency-appointed master developer of The Gulch. Via the LLC, MarketStreet paid about $4.3 million for the 1.44-acre property in 2005.
The sale is the equivalent of about $350 per foot and $15.27 million an acre. The latter figure ranks among the most robust for a recent Nashville deal. For comparison, Brentwood-based GBT Realty recently paid $16.21 million an acre for River North land, seemingly a local record (read here).
PMG, which has undertaken high-profile projects in Miami and New York City, seeks a building to offer 472 units. Of note, the company co-developed a New York site with an 84-story, 1,430-foot skyscraper called 111 West 57th Street, a structure that ranks as the world’s 27th tallest.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the Gulch project seemingly will be called Society Nashville. Orlando-based Baker Barrios will serve as architect, with the company operating an office in Terrazzo.
This will be PMG’s first urban Nashville project; however, the company has done work or owns property in multiple U.S. cities including Franklin.
According to the document, and as the Post reported in August, Society Nashville will stand almost 200 feet tall and offer a 386-space structured parking garage and a roughly 8,000-square-foot restaurant space. The building will offer an exterior of primarily metal, tile panels, stucco and glass. (See more images here.)
The property is zoned to accommodate a 10-story building, with up to six additional floors of bonus height.
On a site to the immediate east and home to A+ Storage, Chicago-based real estate investment, development and construction company LG is planning a 16-story mixed-use high-rise with office space, 342 residential units and a parking garage (read here).
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
