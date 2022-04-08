Metro Government has resumed its effort to acquire a State of Tennessee property located near Rolling Mill Hill and to which, four years ago, it had hoped to relocate its Nashville School of the Arts.
The property is located at 88 Hermitage Ave. and was, many years ago, home to the Tennessee School for the Blind.
As the Post reported in April 2018, the Metro Council in its 2017-18 budget approved $11.3 million for the city to purchase the property from the state. The effort stalled, in part, after John Cooper took office in late 2019, with the mayor not particularly supportive of the then-deal.
Now, according to a document, Metro will pay the state $20.3 million for the property.
According to sources, Metro Schools officials still find the site attractive; however, various Metro officials, in general, feel the site might be better suited for a different use. No decision has been made regarding what Metro will do once it acquires the property.
In more recent years, the traditionally designed masonry building on the site served as offices for the state’s Department of Human Services’ vocational rehabilitation division. The property offers about 2.6 acres that are mainly treeless.
Metro will need Metro Planning Department staff to approve a resolution related to the option agreement between the city and the state, the document notes.
Nashville School of the Arts, billed as a grades 9-12 magnet high school, is located at 1250 Foster Ave. in South Nashville. Established in 1993 at Pearl-Cohn High School on the city’s north side, the school’s courses focus on dance, music, theater, literary arts and visual arts. The campus from which it operates was once home to Tennessee Preparatory School.
The Metro Department of Finance’s Division of Public Properties will handle the purchase from the state, with the approval of Metro Council. The Metro Department of Education is also involved. The document notes Metro Planning Department staff will need to approve a resolution related to the option agreement between the city and the state.
To the immediate north of the property are six residential buildings and one mixed-use structure (retail and residential), development of which the Metro Development and Housing Agency facilitated.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell’s District 19.
"While I was surprised that the mayor, who voted against this acquisition last term at half the price, wanted to acquire this land, there's no question that it sits at a strategic location between existing affordable housing and a proposed park," O'Connell emailed the Post. A new school would've been an attractive use, but I think there are other attractive uses, too. I hope that we're able to preserve the historic structure that sits on the site as part of the deal."
Were the Nashville School of the Arts operational today on Hermitage Avenue, it would join Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet High School as downtown’s only Metro schools. The city operates no elementary or middle schools downtown. Templeton Academy, a private, non-sectarian, co-educational high school, also operates downtown.
