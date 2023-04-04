The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on Tuesday approved the concept plan for a Germantown residential development to include six townhomes and a multi-unit condominium building.

7th & Jefferson

As the Post previously reported, Nashville’s The Mainland Companies will undertake the project, to be called 7th & Jefferson and to sit adjacent to the development company’s Elliott School condominium building that is part of Mainland's overall Germantown development efforts.

