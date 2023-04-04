The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on Tuesday approved the concept plan for a Germantown residential development to include six townhomes and a multi-unit condominium building.
As the Post previously reported, Nashville’s The Mainland Companies will undertake the project, to be called 7th & Jefferson and to sit adjacent to the development company’s Elliott School condominium building that is part of Mainland's overall Germantown development efforts.
The planned 10-unit multi-family building will sit at the northeast corner of the intersection of Seventh Avenue North and Jefferson Street. It will offer car lifts in its primarily below-grade parking garage and will also include about 3,000 square feet of amenity space (including a small plunge pool and a lounge).
To stand five levels in parts, the multi-family building will feature four penthouses, with three on one level and one providing two floors. The other six residences will also offer two levels. The units will range from 2,600 square feet to 5,400 square feet.
In addition, six three-story rowhouses will sit at the southeast corner of the intersection of Seventh and Madison Street. Each townhome will offer a two-car garage.
A courtyard will separate the buildings within the footprint’s center.
Manuel Zeitlin Architects, the office of which is located in Wedgewood-Houston, is designing the buildings. Portions of the main building fronting Jefferson Street will offer forms and materials similar to those of the former Oddfellow Hall (also called the Onyx Building), a traditional structure that was damaged during the early March tornado and required demolition. In addition, MZA has taken design cues from the Herrie Unsung Building located nearby at 1210 Seventh Ave. N.
The property sits within MDHA’s Phillips Jackson Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval was needed.
In December 2020, The Mainland Companies paid $3.75 million for the then-four-parcel property. This will be the company's fourth major project in Germantown.
