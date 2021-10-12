The owners of some Second Avenue buildings damaged during the Christmas morning 2020 bombing have landed Metro Historic Zoning Commission approval for a request for a selective demolition permit.
The buildings are located at 170, 172, 174 and 176 Second Ave. N. and are considered to have suffered the most damage due to the bombing.
The owners have enlisted the local office of Austin-based STG Design to handle architectural work, and a specific plan (SP) zoning will be requested at some point.
Plans for the future structure would maximize the amount of salvaged material, so that the façade will resemble as closely as viable the original façades that were destroyed in the blast.
According to a release, a proposed pedestrian passageway would cut through the middle of the buildings, connecting Second Avenue with First Avenue.
Savannah, Georgia-based 178 Second Ave. N. LLC and Tampa-based 176 Second Ave. N. LLC own the properties. Andre Callen and Heather Coleman, the representatives of the property owners, issued the following statement:
"We thank the Metro Historic Zoning Commission for its approval of our permit request. We know this is the best way to move forward with the reconstruction of our buildings, including the historical façades. We look forward to continuing our work with MHZC, along with the Metro Planning Commission, the Second Avenue Task Force, The District, ULI, the Metro Council and others, as we rebuild these buildings in a way that honors their historical significance while contributing to the revitalization of First and Second avenues.
"As previously stated, we will also honor our commitment to using as many salvaged materials from the original structures as possible. We see this permit approval as a pivotal step forward as we restore this site for Nashvillians and visitors alike to experience, and we appreciate the MHZC’s thoughtful consideration and collaboration throughout this process."
Read more here.
