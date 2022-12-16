The Metro Development and Housing Agency has finalized a real estate transaction valued at about $4.21 million and involving West Davidson County property on which an affordable housing development is planned.

Also involved in the deal for the 23.5-acre site, with an address of 8121 McCrory Lane, is Nashville-based real estate investment and development company Elmington Capital Group. ECG paid $8.75 million for the parcel and multiple others — a collective approximately 1,066 acres — in July 2021. The purchase represented one of the largest local raw land transactions of the past few years (read here).

Site plan

