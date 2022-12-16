The Metro Development and Housing Agency has finalized a real estate transaction valued at about $4.21 million and involving West Davidson County property on which an affordable housing development is planned.
Also involved in the deal for the 23.5-acre site, with an address of 8121 McCrory Lane, is Nashville-based real estate investment and development company Elmington Capital Group. ECG paid $8.75 million for the parcel and multiple others — a collective approximately 1,066 acres — in July 2021. The purchase represented one of the largest local raw land transactions of the past few years (read here).
Relatedly, and according to various Davidson County Register of Deeds documents, MDHA has finalized a land lease with Elmington Capital Group, which will undertake the development of the site via HV Land Co. LP. The project will include 251 apartments in six buildings designed by Nashville-based SV Design.
The project — no name for which has been finalized — is part of a PILOT (payment in lieu taxes) program that will see an initial payment of $37,650 in lieu of property taxes after the project is completed. The payment will increase by 3 percent annually over the 10-year life of the agreement.
MDHA said the PILOT program was based on review of the site’s projected base year taxes, development budget, operating pro forma and debt obligations. The agency estimates this to be a tax abatement of approximately $525,500 for the first year the property is placed in service. With the project previously approved, MDHA’s annual tax abatement capacity was left at about $851,200.
At the end of the 10-year period, ownership of the property will revert back to Elmington (via HV Land Co. LP), as, legally, MDHA will own the land until that time (and following the recent $4.21 million transaction).
For the development, HV Land Co. LP has landed three loans, with a collective value of about $59.27 million, according to separate Register of Deeds documents. Amazon is providing one of those loans (valued at $18,825,000) as part of its $75 million effort to fund the development of area sites with affordable housing via loans with interest rates below the market average (read more here).
According to MDHA, all future units for the McCrory Lane project will serve renters earning between 40 percent and 80 percent of the area’s annual median income (AMI), with the project required to average 60 percent overall. MDHA considers any figure below 80 percent of AMI as “affordable housing.”
