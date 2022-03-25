The owners of a Lower Broadway site on which they are eyeing a six-story building to house a pizzeria and night club will go before the Metro Development and Housing Agency on April 5 to seek concept plan approval.
Scottsdale-based Evening Entertainment Group, Nashville-based Alpha Development and Phoenix-based Creation Equity own the property, which offers an address of 209-211 Broadway.
As Nashville Business Journal recently reported, the ownership team envisions the future building to replace an existing two-story structure home to Western wear retailer Trail West Boots.
Designed by Nashville-based Tuck-Hinton Architecture & Design, the proposed building would house Bottled Blonde and is targeted for a fall 2023 construction completion, NBJ reports.
The owners paid about $20 million for the property.
NBJ reports Bottled Blonde operates as an Italian restaurant during the day and a nightclub afterward. Dallas, Houston, Miami and Scottsdale are home to the concept.
As to other MDHA DRC agenda items, Nashville-based C.B. Ragland Co. will seek approval for a Hyatt Caption eyed for the Gulch site at which restaurant and bar Whiskey Kitchen currently operates.
Planned for 12 stories at 118 12th Ave. S., the boutique hotel building will sit at the T-intersection of 11th Avenue South and McGavock Street.
An entity affiliated with C.B. Ragland Co. paid $5 million for the property in 2021 and has enlisted Nashville-based Hastings Architecture to design the building (see more images here).
Caption is a new concept for Hyatt and is targeted toward millennials who practice the simple living movement. The first Hyatt Caption is slated for Beale Street in Memphis.
Of note, a C.B. Ragland-affiliated entity developed the SoBro site home to a Hyatt Centric hotel on Molloy Street.
In addition, Brentwood-based Randy Arnold will seek MDHA DRC approval for a mixed-use building eyed for a site sandwiched by Dickerson Pike and the inner-interstate loop on Nashville’s east side.
To offer residential and retail spaces, the building will sit on a three-parcel site with address of 18-22 Ligon Ave. The seven-story structure will be positioned on the northeast corner of the T-intersection of Ligon and Whites Creek Pike.
Arnold, who will need to acquire the 0.55-acre site from local businesswoman and real estate investor Norma Crow, is the owner of custom suburban home builder Arnold Homes.
H. Michael Hindman Architects, based in Brentwood, has given the proposed building’s exterior a primarily brick and metal panel skin. Two levels of below-grade parking are planned, the document notes.
A document submitted to MDHA references 42 one-bedroom units, 12 two-bedroom units, 2,100 square feet of general office space and 4,000 square feet of space eyed for a full-service restaurant.
Each of the three planned projects sit within MDHA redevelopment districts and, as such, DRC approval is needed.
