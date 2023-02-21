Nashville-based The Mainland Companies has landed Metro approval for a boutique development in Germantown — with a mid-year construction start now eyed.
As the Post previously reported, Mainland will develop a 0.39-acre property located at 1309 Fifth Ave. N. with five high-end townhomes. Via an LLC, the company paid about $2.4 million for the property in mid-2021, Metro records show.
On Tuesday, the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee approved the design and concept plan for the project, which will yield some of the city’s largest and most expensive urban townhomes found outside downtown.
A Mainland official told the Post Tuesday the company has requested permits and is hoping for a summer start.
The townhomes — with 5th & Monroe as the working name — will range in size from 4,400 to 5,400 square feet (with the two end residences being the larger of the quintet). Each three-level unit will offer a two-car garage, multi-level outdoor spaces, three-story light wells with courtyards and an elevator.
Nashville-based Manuel Zeitlin Architects is handling design work, the document notes.
Mainland said it is not ready to disclose the prices it will seek for the townhomes.
The property is located within MDHA’s Phillips Jackson redevelopment district and, as such, DRC approval of the plan was required.
Relatedly, and also in Germantown, Mainland continues work on Elliott Row Homes (18 residences total with six under construction), which sits adjacent to the company’s condo building Elliott School (with all 26 units sold).
The property Mainland seeks to develop sits within Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell’s District 19.