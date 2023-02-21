5th & Monroe

 Courtesy of Mainland, MZA

Nashville-based The Mainland Companies has landed Metro approval for a boutique development in Germantown — with a mid-year construction start now eyed.

As the Post previously reported, Mainland will develop a  0.39-acre property located at 1309 Fifth Ave. N. with five high-end townhomes. Via an LLC, the company paid about $2.4 million for the property in mid-2021, Metro records show.

