The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on Tuesday unanimously approved the conceptual design for 2nd and Peabody, a three-building project Boston-based The Congress Group is eyeing for SoBro.
The approval comes after The Congress Group recently announced it has significantly revised its development plan for the project, with the updated proposal showing three buildings and no office space as opposed to the previous iteration with two structures and an office component.
According to a release, the changes are being made due to Metro Planning Department staff feedback.
The Congress Group will now go before the Metro Planning Commission on Thursday, Aug. 26, to seek variances to the downtown code related to height that will be sought for the project
The property is bordered by Peabody Street, Second Avenue, Lea Avenue and Third Avenue. The site sits near Rutledge Hill across Third from the home to the Nashville office of real estate firm Colliers and has a main address of 531 Second Ave. S.
As now envisioned, the project will include 36-story and 32-story multifamily buildings and an 18-floor hotel tower.
The property sits within MDHA’s Rutledge Hill Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval was needed. The Congress Group still needs to acquire the property and DRC approval for exterior materials and access. The site also sits within Metro Planning Department’s Downtown Code Lafayette Subdistrict but is not within any historic district that would dictate special design requirements.
In other action, the DRC deferred voting on a plan to update the East Nashville property home to Eastside Station.
Adam Leibowitz, co-founder with Andy Neuman of Double A Development, wants to add new buildings to the 3.7-acre site’s existing footprint. The main address is 800 Main St.
The property sits within MDHA’s East Bank Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval will be needed.
