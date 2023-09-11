Two Marathon Village-area properties have sold for a collective approximately $4.6 million with the new owner planning a five-story residential building for the site.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an entity affiliated with Chicago-based Leftbank Holdings is the new owner of the property, with a main address of 1300 Herman St. and offering no buildings). Leftbank, in conjunction with Chicago-based CRG, undertook the development of a nearby site with a seven-story residential building (read more here) at 1301 Herman St.
The sellers of the two properties were Nashville Tent and Awning and two individuals (details about whom the Post was unable to determine). The latter sold 904 14th Ave. N. (which offers a small, vacant home) after having paid $101,000 for the property in 2016, Metro records show.
Nashville Tent and Awning paid $387,500 for the 1300 and 1301 Herman St. properties in late 1985, according to Metro records. The company now operates at 1727 Elm Hill Pike.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the future building will offer 200 residential units and a primarily wrapped parking structure. Specific plan zoning is in place, with Nashville's Smith Gee Studio to serve as architect.
Leftbank co-principals Ben Kriger and Chris Lefkovitz declined comment.
John Toomey, owner of local company JT Commercial Real Estate, facilitated the most recent transaction for Nashville Tent and Awning.
In addition to Leftbank and CRG, Atlanta-based Rangewater Real Estate, New York's The Related Companies and Nashville companies M Cubed Developments and Chartwell Residential either have undertaken work in the Marathon Village area or are doing so (read here).