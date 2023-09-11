Main.jpg

1300 Herman St.

 Courtesy of Leftbank, Smith Gee Studio

Two Marathon Village-area properties have sold for a collective approximately $4.6 million with the new owner planning a five-story residential building for the site.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an entity affiliated with Chicago-based Leftbank Holdings is the new owner of the property, with a main address of 1300 Herman St. and offering no buildings). Leftbank, in conjunction with Chicago-based CRG, undertook the development of a nearby site with a seven-story residential building (read more here) at 1301 Herman St.

