Nashville-based CA South Development has paid $5.2 million for a three-parcel property located near The Fairgrounds Nashville.
The seller of the 1.16-acre property, with a main address of 1425 Fourth Ave. S., was Mad Dog Investments, which shares an address with Murfreesboro-based Maples Realty and Auction Co. Mad Dog paid almost $2.17 million for the three parcels in January 2019, according to Metro records.
As the Post reported in January, a mixed-use building previously had been eyed for a site, which sits on the eastern edge of Wedgewood-Houston. The four-story structure was to have offered 108 residential units and 4,000 square feet of retail (read more here).
The South Nashville property offers a building housing auto collision repair business Lyk Nu and sits next to Masjid Al Farooq mosque.
Meg Epstein, CA South founder and CEO, could not be reached for comment. But according to a source who asked to go unnamed, the company has both the mosque property and properties at 1509-1511 Fourth Ave., owned by BAS LLC, under contract. Chad Grout, founder of Urban Grout Commercial Real Estate is representing the owner in that pending sale to CA South.
The Post has since learned CA South was eyeing the project but will have the building redesigned due to the company's being able to acquire more property than previously expected.
Laws Bouldin, a broker with Maples Realty and Auction, brokered the recent deal for Mad Dog.
The purchase comes as CA South Development and Greenwich, Connecticut-based Belpointe recently paid $1.96 million for East Nashville industrial property located along the Cumberland River (read more here).
CA South has been active with residential and mixed-use development in Edgehill, Pie Town (read here) and North Capitol.
