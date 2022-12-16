Lipscomb University and RER Partnership are continuing their real estate transactions, with the former having paid the latter about $949,000 for a single-family home located near the campus.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Lipscomb now owns property at 1103 Morrow Ave. RER paid $700,000 for the property in December 2015, Metro records show.

1103

1103 Morrow as seen in 2019

