Lipscomb University and RER Partnership are continuing their real estate transactions, with the former having paid the latter about $949,000 for a single-family home located near the campus.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Lipscomb now owns property at 1103 Morrow Ave. RER paid $700,000 for the property in December 2015, Metro records show.
Lipscomb already owned properties located at 1110B, 1133 and 1135 Morrow Ave. and, adjacently, five properties at 4000 to 4020 Granny White Pike (spanning Morrow on the north to Maplehurst Avenue to the south).
The most recent deal comes about 10 weeks after Lipscomb spent a collective $1,387,775 for residential properties located at 3701 Ferndale Ave. and at 3712 Ferndale Ave. with RER the seller (read more here).
The Ferndale transactions follow an early September deal — also involving RER — in which Lipscomb paid a collective approximately $1.95 million for three free-standing single-family home properties, one on Belmont Boulevard and two on Grandview Drive.
That deal came about 2.5 weeks after Lipscomb paid RER about $1.9 million for a large property located at 4101 Belmont Blvd., to the immediate west of its campus.
RER Partnership includes multiple members of Nashville’s long-standing Church family. Register of Deeds documents note RER offers an address that is shared with Green Hills-based auto insurance company Church & Associates, led by Bruce Church.
Lipscomb has now paid a collective approximately $6.18 million for the properties it has acquired from the partnership.
Lipscomb officials were unavailable for comment regarding their long-term plans for the just-bought or previously acquired properties. Similarly, it is unclear if the university and RER will undertake additional future deals.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.