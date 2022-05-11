Law firm Thompson Burton has hired Metro Codes Department Director Bill Herbert and Deputy Director Emily Lamb.
The Nashville Business Journal first reported the move.
The two join Thompson Burton as partners in June and will work on land use issues.
Attorney Jon Michael, himself a former Metro official, launched the land use practice at the firm less than a year ago. The company also recently hired former Metro Nashville Airport Authority official Margaret Martin.
Herbert took over Codes from longtime director Terry Cobb in 2018. Previously, he served as Metro zoning administrator. Herbert also was an attorney in private practice and for both Metro and Cheatham County.
Herbert hired Lamb in 2018 after she spent several years with Metro Legal. Lamb, Herbert and Michael worked together for several years.
