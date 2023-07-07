gallatin

1425 Gallatin Pike

A mere two weeks after paying $825,000 for a Madison-area commercial property, veteran Nashville real estate investor Rusty Dunn has sold it for almost three times that figure.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the two-acre property, which sits at 1425 Gallatin Pike and offers a building from which Memphis-based American Car Center operates a used car business, is Payman Zad.