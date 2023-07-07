A mere two weeks after paying $825,000 for a Madison-area commercial property, veteran Nashville real estate investor Rusty Dunn has sold it for almost three times that figure.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the two-acre property, which sits at 1425 Gallatin Pike and offers a building from which Memphis-based American Car Center operates a used car business, is Payman Zad.
Zad, who owns Auto Depot of Tennessee, paid $2.3 million for the property via his Hope Investments LLC. In November 2022, Zad paid $3.2 million for a 4.04-acre property, which offers an address of 2614 Hart St. in East Nashville.
The Gallatin Pike property that has changed ownership hands sits adjacent to two parcels on which are unfolding and planned residential projects with a collective 676 apartment units (read here).
As the Post reported in May, Charleston, S.C.-based Greystar Real Estate paid $3.7 million for raw land at 1401 Gallatin Pike. Matt Evans, Greystar senior director of development, told the Post the company is eyeing a three-building 292-unit development for the site. A groundbreaking is planned by summer’s end.
The project Greystar plans at 1401 Gallatin Pike has been designed to not include the property Zad just acquired.
Relatedly, Greystar remains under construction at an adjacent property, located at 110 One Mile Parkway, on the 384-unit Birchway Rivergate apartment development. Metro records are unclear as to what Greystar paid for that property.
Dunn sold the property via his Horsepower J.V. Brothers Michael Dunn and Will Dunn — Rusty Dunn relatives and brokers with the local office of CBRE — represented Horsepower in the sale to Zad.
The properties sit within Metro Councilmember Zach Young’s District 10.