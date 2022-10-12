New images and updated details are emerging related to a multiple-building development to offer hotel, residential and retail/restaurant space and to unfold on the Midtown property previously home to Country Delite Farms.
CCB Nashville Developments, which is affiliated with, and operates as, Bosa Properties in Vancouver, seeks the project on a roughly three-acre property (accommodating various structures) with a main address of 1401 Church St.
The property is located near the sites on which both Houston-based Hines and GBT of Brentwood plan multi-building projects (read here and here).
According to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, CCB Nashville Developments is eyeing four main buildings for the site, with three to rise at least 30 floors. The document references the project could offer between 1,150 and 1,350 multi-family residential units and a building with 250 hotel rooms.
The document notes 30-story, 35-story and 45-story buildings. The 30-floor building will front Church Street, with the 35-floor structure to address 15th Avenue and the 45-floor tower to face Grundy Street. The tallest building could be upwards of 575 feet, making it one of Nashville’s four tallest if standing today.
Exterior materials for the towers will include brick, brick veneer, stone, cast stone, cementitious siding, glass, cast-in-place and precast concrete, metal panels and composite wood.
The various buildings could offer a collective 75,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space. The bulk of the parking seemingly will be positioned below grade.
The submission of the document follows two transactions in which CCB paid a collective $14.7 million for the bulk of the property needed for the project (read here). Four additional properties seemingly will need to be purchased.
CCB, members of which have undertaken multiple high-rise projects along the west coasts of Canada and the United States, has enlisted Nashville-based Hastings Architecture Associates to handle design work. Also participating are Civil Site Design Group (land-planning and engineering), HDLA (landscape architecture) and KCI Technologies (engineering and construction consulting). Each is based locally.
The team has filed a specific plan application with Metro and will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Oct. 27 to seek the SP zoning.
The site — bordered by Church, Grundy Street and 14th and 15th avenues north — was recognized for its five since-removed massive storage tanks that towered over the Deja Vu building (see here).
David McCutcheon, CCB Nashville Developments vice president of U.S. operations, could not be reached for comment.
The property CCB Nashville Developments seeks to redevelop overlooks the inner-interstate loop and sold in May 2020 for nearly $30.4 million to DFA, a dairy co-operative (read here).
The transaction was part of DFA’s $433 million purchase of the majority of Dean Foods. The latter, which was based in Dallas and in 2001 merged into Suiza Dairy Group, also sold the local Purity Milk business to Kansas City-based DFA. Dean filed for bankruptcy in late 2019 and sought to sell its businesses after losing more than $150 million in the first nine months of that year.