New images and updated details are emerging related to a multiple-building development to offer hotel, residential and retail/restaurant space and to unfold on the Midtown property previously home to Country Delite Farms.   

CCB Nashville Developments, which is affiliated with, and operates as, Bosa Properties in Vancouver, seeks the project on a roughly three-acre property (accommodating various structures) with a main address of 1401 Church St.

