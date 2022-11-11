The Massachusetts real estate development and investment company planning a large-scale mixed-use development of the East Bank near Nissan Stadium has released images and details related to the proposed project.

The RMR Group, which had roughly $37 billion of total assets under management as of June 30, owns the 18-acre property (which seemingly houses no usable structure) in March 2021. The main address of the site is 151 N. First St.

Tags