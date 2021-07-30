Images and details have been submitted to Metro regarding a mixed-use tower Boca Raton, Florida-based Mill Creek Residential is eyeing for a Gulch site.
As the Post recently reported, Modera McGavock will offer 400 residential units and 16,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space on a site with addresses of 1212, 1214 and 1218 McGavock St.
According to the document, Atlanta-based Cooper Cary will serve as the architect, with the tower to rise 28 floors and about 310 feet. For comparison, the L&C Tower rises almost 410 feet.
The document notes the exterior materials will be primarily glass, white metal panels, brick and fiber cement, with wood plank and exposed concrete as accents. A rooftop pool and amenities deck are seen some of the images.
Modera McGavock will offer about 400 parking spaces (3.5 levels of below-grade parking and four floors of above-grade parking). The amount of parking will be about 30 percent less than the typical parking ratio found in similar Nashville towers.
Mill Creek Residential will seek from Metro floors of bonus height (the site allows for 10) and three levels of Downtown Code height modification.
Of note, Cooper Cary has given the exterior design a “folding door” element, similar to what GBT Realty’s ONE22ONE tower, rising on an adjacent site to the north, offers. To the south sits office tower 1222 Demonbreun (which is part of what will be called the three-building Gulch Union).
Previously, that property’s owner, hotelier Rajesh Aggarwal, had planned Hotel Broadway there. As the Post recently reported, he recently scrapped that effort (read here) and now seemingly has the property under contract with Mill Creek.
Of note, Mill Creek often uses “Modera” with its projects. For example, the company has both Modera Gulch and Modera Germantown under construction locally. (Read about those projects here and here.) According to the company's website, Mill Creek has more than 100 "Modera" buildings across the country.
Mill Creek officials could not be reached for comment. However, the document offers the following overview from Cooper Cary principal Gregory Miller:
“Situated between two significant tower projects along 13th Avenue, One22One to its north and Gulch Union to its south, the site’s position inherently gives the project a place of prominence and provides it with the opportunity to be a unifying element between the two distinctly different towers.”
