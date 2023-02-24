Images have been submitted to Metro related to the planned updating of a North Capitol building to accommodate the future home of DeSano Pizzeria Napoletana.
As the Post reported in mid-2022, DeSano owner Scott DeSano seeks to relocate this year from Midtown to a building located near First Horizon Park and next to the structure accommodating Von Elrod’s Beer Hall and Kitchen. The address is 1010 Fourth Ave. N.
A document submitted to the Metro Development and Housing Agency notes the local office of Austin-based STG is handling the design updates to the existing structure.
Local real estate investors Allen Arender and Ronnie Wenzler are members of an LLC that paid $5.2 million for the 0.47-acre property, located near Germantown, in November 2021 (read here).
The MDHA Design Review Committee is scheduled to vote on the concept plan at its March 7 meeting. The property sits with the agency’s Phillips Jackson Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval is needed.
DeSano Pizzeria Napoletana is known for its Italian-made wood-fired ovens. The business will need to relocate (read more here), in part, due to the looming sale of the 16th Avenue property from which the restaurant operates. Minnesota-based Roers Companies is proposing a 29-story tower for the four-parcel 1.17-acre site (read here).
