Details are emerging and images have been created for a mixed-use tower a group of local investors is planning for the SoBro property once home to Czann’s Brewing Co.
The group — which includes Steve Armistead, Brad Bars, Jared Bradley and Tim Morris — created an LLC to acquire the three-parcel site for $15.9 million in January (read more here). The 1.17-acre property offers two buildings (neither of which offers a tenant) and a main address of 500 Lafayette St.
Florida-based M2 Development Partners, for which Morris serves as president, will oversee the effort. Bradley’s The Bradley Projects will handle architectural work.
Bradley told the Post Wednesday the goal is to break ground no later than early 2023 and, preferably, by year’s end. However, he stressed the effort remains in the early stages and that the team both will need various approvals from Metro and time to finalize its plan.
The image seen here depicts a design that has not been finalized. Bradley said the building likely will be about 16 floors and offer, as the Post previously reported, about 350 residential units. It is also expected to include retail space.
“We are evaluating the project’s programming based on current and future market needs,” Bradley said. “We always look at a district or a community in which we plan a project with a broad picture.”
Relatedly, M2 Development Partners is still on target to break ground this year in SoBro on a Ritz-Carlton Hotel project (read here).
Ken Rebman previously operated Czann’s microbrewery and tasting room in a cinderblock building at 500 Lea Ave. Czann’s is now located in The Nations.
The other building on the site, with the 500 Lafayette St. address, previously accommodated Nashville Film Institute.
