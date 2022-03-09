Birmingham-based real estate company LIV Development has released an image and slated a late 2023 completion for its residential project now underway on a site near the Cumberland River and Tennessee State University.
As the Post reported in December 2020, the development will offer a main address of 4000 Dr. Walter S. Davis Blvd. To the immediate west is The Nations.
According to a release, the eight-building project will be called The Livano Nations (the placeholder name was LIV — Anthem).
LIV Development took possession of the 19.3-acre property in late December from an LLC affiliated with Mississippi-based York Developments, in a quitclaim deed deal for which Metro records show no dollar amount. York Developments paid $3.79 million for the three parcels in three separate transactions in February 2019, according to Metro records.
The Livano Nations will offer a mixture of three-, four- and five-floor buildings via a garden-style layout. It will contain 319 units ranging from 750 to 1,545 square feet and offer six floor plans with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, a clubhouse, a sky lounge, a dog-washing area, a coffee shop and a fitness facility.
Maitland, Florida-based Charlan Brock Architects is handling the design, with Jacksonville-based LandSouth Construction (Jeff Ryan) the general contractor.
"It is rare to find a site this large [near] an urban setting,” Andrew Murray, LIV managing director of development, said in the release. “It will allow us to create some very [distinctive] amenity spaces for this sub-market. The Livano Nations' proximity to neighborhood amenities and job centers make it an ideal location."
Relatedly, LIV Development in September paid a collective $5.06 million in two transactions for West Trinity Lane properties on which it plans a large garden-style apartment project (read here).
During its 15-year history, LIV has developed sites with a collective more than 20,000 apartment units and a market capitalization of $3 billion. LIV operates regional offices in Charlotte, Dallas and Tampa.
