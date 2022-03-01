Orlando-based hospitality investment firm Xenia Hotels & Resorts announced Tuesday that it had agreed to purchase the W Nashville hotel in The Gulch for $328.7 million.
With 346 rooms, the purchase price is a reported $950,000 per key. According to a release, the company expects to close the acquisition by the end of the month using available cash.
The 14-story hotel opened in October and includes a Barista Parlor coffee shop, two ground-floor restaurants and a rooftop bar.
Xenia owns 33 hotels in the United States, including those branded Marriott, Hyatt, Fairmont and Hilton.
"We are thrilled to have reached an agreement to acquire W Nashville, an outstanding newly constructed luxury lifestyle hotel located in the desirable Gulch neighborhood in the heart of Nashville," Xenia CEO Marcel Verbaas said in the release. "The addition of W Nashville will mark the 14th property acquired since our listing on the NYSE in 2015 and aligns perfectly with our strategy of owning a portfolio of uniquely positioned premium hotels and resorts located in Top 25 markets and key leisure destinations that we expect to drive superior earnings growth. W Nashville is extremely well-designed and perfectly situated to attract year-round leisure, corporate and group demand."
Twelfth Avenue Realty Holdings — a partnership between Nashville-based Corner Partnership, South Florida-based Hospitality and Gaming Advisors and Chicago-based Magellan Development — own the building and co-developed the site. Yates Construction was the general contractor.
