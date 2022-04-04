The historic Sunnyside building — located in 12South’s Sevier Park and home to the Metro Historical Commission — is slated to see upgrade work begin in May.
The Metro Parks Department’s capital spending plan funded the improvements in 2020, with the price tag to be about $3 million.
Sunnyside was constructed in phases beginning in the 1820s to the 1920s, with the most recognizable portion of the building being the yellow, two-story Greek Revival farmhouse constructed in 1852. With an address of 3000 Granny White Pike, the site is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and is designated as a local historic landmark district through the Metro Historic Zoning Commission.
Tim Walker, Metro Historical Commission executive director, said a general contractor for the work is slated to be finalized next week. Nashville-based Dryden Architecture is handling the design effort.
The project, expected to take 15 to 18 months to complete, will include the following:
• moving the vehicular entrance and associated parking, currently located off Kirkwood near 12th Avenue South, to a location on Kirkwood about 150 feet east; the current vehicular drive will be converted to a walking/bike path;
• repairing/reconstructing the outbuilding formerly used as a parks programs office to public restrooms;
• salvaging/repairing/reconstructing the historic carriage house for use as a leasable vendor space;
• salvaging/repairing/reconstructing Sunnyside’s L-shaped wing for additional office space for the Metro Historical and Historic Zoning commissions;
• making (deferred maintenance) repairs and minor upgrades to Sunnyside, including wood siding and exterior trim repairs and painting, replacing the existing roof, repairing damaged windows, replacing the existing HVAC units, etc.
Metro Parks also hopes to activate the stone house near the existing entrance, with that facility currently used to store MHC publications. Once the office space upgrade is completed, the publications will be moved into Sunnyside.
“Sunnyside and its yard, Sevier Park, are unique gems in the Metro Park system, and I'm proud of the investment that Mayor [John] Cooper and Metro Council made to ensure it is maintained and preserved for future generations,” Walker said, adding that Metro Park Department Director Monique Odom also has been helpful in the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.