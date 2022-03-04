The owner of downtown’s historic Starr Piano Building has listed the property for sale for $12 million — almost 2.5 times the figure for which he acquired it about four months ago — though is still considering upgrading it himself.
Nashville-based developer Anderson Jarman paid $5 million for the four-story building, which is located at 240 Rep. John L. Lewis Way (Fifth Avenue North), in October.
At the time, Jarman told the Post he was eyeing a major renovation of the 12,600-square-foot building, with the future finished product to potentially offer retail, office, residential and/or hotel space. Now he has decided to either undertake the upgrades himself or sell.
The owner of Jarman Development, Jarman would use the Nashville office of STG Architects to handle the reimagination of what originally was constructed to accommodate a piano company.
The offering is the equivalent of $952 per foot, in line with the figures of recent deals involving area buildings. For comparison, New York-based Linfield Capital paid about $1,045 per foot ($5.15 million) for a building located at 246 Rep. John L. Lewis Way (read here).
Believed to have opened in 1889 and featuring a Queen Anne design, the Starr Piano Building ranks among Nashville’s oldest structures. The architect is unknown.
According to the National Park Service, the original occupant of the building was the Jesse French Piano & Organ Company. The building’s façade offers an oversized decorative parapet that includes a central sunburst motif and a cornice that is embellished with dentils. The remains of the words “Starr Piano Starr” are evident.
Of note, the sellers in the October transaction, two individuals about whom the Post was unable to determine details, paid $200,000 for the building in 1996, according to Metro records.
