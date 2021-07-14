A Hillsboro Village-area office building has sold for $2.13 million after having previously changed ownership hands for about $1.78 million roughly 1.5 years ago.
The new owner of the 0.18-acre property, which sits at 2004 21st Ave. S., is local attorney Barry Gammons. He seemingly will move his practice, which focuses on debt collection, to the property from it current SoBro location.
The seller was Ken Royer, founder of Franklin-based website design and digital marketing company JLB. Royer paid $1.78 million for the property in December 2019, according to Metro records, and later renovated and upgraded the building. (See its previous exterior appearance here.)
The property is located about two blocks south of the epicenter of the Village. The two-story building on the site, which years ago was used as a residence, spans about 3,930 square feet and no tenants. The building was constructed in 1930.
Michael Havens, senior director of brokerage services with the local office of Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield, represented Royer in the sale of the property. He was assisted by Cushman & Wakefield colleagues Ronnie Wenzler (executive director) and Madison Wenzler (senior associate).
Jody Elder, a principal with the local office of Toronto-based Avison Young, represented Gammons.
Havens said the building is distinctive in that its two floors are separately metered and offer different access points. In addition, surface parking is positioned in both the front and rear of the structure.
