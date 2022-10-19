A quirky Hillsboro Village apartment complex once owned by a former decorated military man and cancer surgeon has sold for $4.4 million.

The new owner of Acklen Square Apartments, located at 2129 Acklen Ave., is a group that includes local real estate investor Austin Triplett, who could not be reached for comment.

2129 Acklen

Acklen Square Apartments

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.