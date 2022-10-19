A quirky Hillsboro Village apartment complex once owned by a former decorated military man and cancer surgeon has sold for $4.4 million.
The new owner of Acklen Square Apartments, located at 2129 Acklen Ave., is a group that includes local real estate investor Austin Triplett, who could not be reached for comment.
The seller was a trust overseen by the family of the late Benjamin Byrd Jr., who died in 2006 at age 88.
Opened in 1974 and offering 13 units in four two-story buildings, Acklen Square Apartments is distinctive for its primarily pea gravel-surface central courtyard and unusual physical arrangement. Each building “trails” the other, creating a square pattern similar to that of four wrists locked as a symbol of unity.
In addition, one of the two buildings fronting Acklen Avenue does so with a blanked-wall side, a design orientation more typically found in suburban residential complexes and that was somewhat common in urban Nashville in the 1960s and 1970s.
The deal is the equivalent of about $338,400 per unit. Each unit offers two bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
A Vanderbilt University graduate, Byrd served during World War II and was a member of a medical unit that stormed Omaha Beach on D-Day. He was honored with a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star and a Silver Star, according to an online VU source.
Byrd later worked at Vanderbilt, focusing on breast cancer. In 1976-77, he served as president of the American Cancer Society, the VU source notes. A year later, he bought Acklen Square Apartments for $273,000 (the equivalent of $21,000 per unit), Metro records note.
Kyle Mayes, a broker with Brentwood-based The Kirkland Company, facilitated the transaction.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.