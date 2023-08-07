Aerial

3715 Hillsboro Pike with Crestmoor Road on the left

 Courtesy of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services

The Green Hills property home to a recently opened CVS Pharmacy — and related to Metro’s future realignment of a key Hillsboro Pike intersection — has been offered for sale for approximately $16.27 million.

Via an LLC, Huntsville, Ala.-based Five Star Development owns the property, having paid about $6.3 million for it in February 2022, according to Metro records. The company then redeveloped the site with the 9,600-square-foot CVS building, with the business having opened in October of last year.