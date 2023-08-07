The Green Hills property home to a recently opened CVS Pharmacy — and related to Metro’s future realignment of a key Hillsboro Pike intersection — has been offered for sale for approximately $16.27 million.
Via an LLC, Huntsville, Ala.-based Five Star Development owns the property, having paid about $6.3 million for it in February 2022, according to Metro records. The company then redeveloped the site with the 9,600-square-foot CVS building, with the business having opened in October of last year.
A structure accommodating a Krystal fast-food restaurant sat on the site, with an address of 3715 Hillsboro Pike, for many years.
Previously, the CVS operated for at least 20 years at what had been a property with an address of 3801 Hillsboro Pike and in a building that was demolished last week. (Read more here.)
The properties are noteworthy as Metro is expected to start, by year’s end, on the rerouting of Crestmoor Road — so as to align that street with Glen Echo Road. Such a physical arrangement will create a new intersection on Hillsboro and eliminate the need for two traffic lights located within one block of each other (see here) as is currently the case.
The reconfiguration of Crestmoor Road will allow additional surface parking to be oriented to the immediate south of the CVS building and to be used by the pharmacy and sundries business.
Once the road work is done, the CVS site will offer 1.14 acres, with no further real estate transactions required to finalize the effort.
Five Star has enlisted Clay Smith, Hutt Cooke and Beryl Grant — vice president, market leader and associate vice president, respectively — with Nashville’s Matthews Real Estate Investment Services to handle the marketing of the property.
“We’re pleased to bring this asset to market," Smith told the Post. "This is a unique opportunity to acquire a landmark location with a high-profile tenant.”
An adjacent property, located at 3707 Hillsboro Pike and to the immediate north of the CVS site, offers a small building in which operates dry-cleaning business Park’s Cleaners and Alterations. That property was listed for sale for $2.5 million in 2021 (read here) but seemingly is no longer on the market.
A small, since-razed building that was sandwiched by the CVS and dry-cleaners properties housed Indian restaurant Shalimar for many years.