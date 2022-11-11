The height of a mixed-use building planned for the West End Avenue and Elliston Place split has been reduced by 16 percent.

Previously, Brentwood-based development company GBT Realty planned The Sinclair to rise about 375 feet. According to a final site plan document submitted to Metro, which includes updated renderings, the future tower now is designed to rise about 315 feet, approximately 60 feet lower than had been eyed.

