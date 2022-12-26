Each month, we put together a list of the 10 most expensive home sales in Nashville and the surrounding area. Now we're tallying the 10 biggest sales of the entire year (December figures are still outstanding).
Former politician Bill Frist and baseball star Mookie Betts were among the big names to make this list.
Each sale that made the annual list came in north of $9 million. June and November both tallied two homes on the final top 10.
1. 703 Bowling Ave., Nashville 37215 (October)
Buyer: Michael D. Sontag, trustee for 703 Bowling Avenue Trust
Sale price: $18 million
Seller: William H. Frist
Buyer’s and seller’s agent: Steve G. Fridrich, Fridrich & Clark Realty
This not-so-humble abode was purchased by an anonymous trust, but sold by one of the more notable Tennessee names: former Republican U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist. On four acres outside, landscape architect Ben Page designed a three-hole golf course, pool, pool house, rose garden, koi pond and more. In the nearly 13,000 square feet inside the house, there are six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and just about every amenity one could think of. The layout was done by architect Daniel Lee and the home was designed by Barry Dixon.
2. 4080 Wilson Pike, Franklin 37067 (November)
Buyer: McM Properties Holding LLC
Sale price: $14 million
Seller: Jeremy Gomer
Seller’s agent: Tim Thompson, Tim Thompson Premier REALTORS
Buyer’s agents: Tess Thompson Singer and Brent Thompson, Tim Thompson Premier REALTORS
While the home on this Williamson County farm is just shy of 3,000 square feet, it makes up for the lack of indoor space with around 278 acres outside. The listing says this property has been family-owned for decades. The property includes a large barn and covered storage area (“perfect for agricultural, development, livestock or equestrian pursuits”) and multiple ponds and a stream. It was purchased by a property management and holding company. Will we soon see a major housing development here or do we think they’ll go with some livestock pursuits?
3. 1950 Chickering Road, Nashville 37215 (November)
Buyer: Bryan Howard, Trustee, Aquarius Farms Trust
Sale price: $13.5 million
Seller: Douglas Henry Joyce, Trustee of Kathryn C. Joyce Trust
Seller’s agent: Richard B. French, French King Fine Properties
Buyer’s agent: Unknown
This 8,900-square-foot home on Chickering Road has direct access to Warner Park. This high-dollar home also comes with some acreage, though 22 acres just doesn’t seem like enough after seeing 278 acres in the [November] No. 1 slot. There’s already a six-stall barn, two run-in sheds and a storage building outside. Inside, there’s a main-level primary suite with new marble throughout. The additional three bedrooms all also include en suite bathrooms. There’s also a recently added guesthouse that gives the property an extra 846 square feet.
4. 3675 Bear Creek Road, Thompson’s Station 37179 (September)
Buyer: Christopher Cortazzo, Trustee, Christopher Cortazzo Trust
Sale price: $11,475,000
Seller: Linda G. Thomas Family Trust
Seller’s agent: Frances Garner, The Wilson Group Real Estate Services
Buyer’s agent: Jamie Parsons, Benchmark Realty, LLC
This home is slightly pricier than the $11 million home at the top of August’s list, and the buyer is hidden under a trust for high-profile celebrity real estate agent Christopher Cortazzo. It sits on 143 acres near Leiper’s Fork, about 15 minutes from downtown Franklin in Thompson’s Station. On the acreage, there’s an apple orchard, azalea garden, creek and several pastures. The 6,700-square-foot main home is described in the listing as an “expansive French Chateau” and there’s a second 2,500-square-foot guest house built in 1914 on the property as well.
5. 530 Jackson Blvd. (July)
Buyer: CTN Holdco LLC
Sale price: $11,350,000
Seller: C. Stephen and Milah P. Lynn
Sellers’ agents: Lisa Fernandez-Wilson and Laura Stroud, French King Fine Properties
Buyer’s agent: Steve G. Fridrich, Fridrich & Clark Realty
This month’s top seller is an estate known as “The Last Dance” — it clocks in at a whopping 22,004 square feet. The “Greek Antebellum Revival” home, which sits on five acres, features a grand foyer with a “three-story elliptical staircase,” a two-story colonnade, limestone balustrades and more fancy words I had to Google. There are six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and five half baths. That is 13 toilets. That is so many toilets.
Also on the property: in-law quarters, a pool, a spa and a tennis court with a basketball hoop and full-court lighting “for night games.”
Seller C. Stephen Lynn is the former CEO of Sonic, Shoney’s and Back Yard Burgers. He and his wife Milah purchased the home from Herbert Schulman in 1995 for $1 million. The Lynns put the home up for auction for $16.3 million in 2016 — it was featured in the Wall Street Journal.
Buyer CTN Holdco LLC is a Delaware-based limited liability company.
6. 8134 Mountaintop Drive, College Grove 37046 (August)
Buyer: Musical Moose LLC
Sale price: $11 million
Seller: Mountaintop Drive Trust
Seller’s agent: Robert Shiels, Grove Realty, LLC
Buyer’s agent: Marabeth Poole, PARKS
Holy indoor basketball court, Batman! This house in Williamson County seems like it has it all, and it had probably better with a sale price of $11 million. In addition to the full basketball court, this house has five bedrooms, a chef’s kitchen, 7.5 bathrooms, an infinity pool and spa with a ridgeline view.
It’s no private island, but it’s still lovely for the price.
7. 5836 Hillsboro Pike (June)
Buyer: Sun-Drop Terrace LLC
Sale price: $10,633,000
Seller: Paul and Carla McCombs
Sellers’ and buyer’s agent: Karen Russell, Partners Real Estate, LLC
According to the listing, this 11,034-square-foot home is “built like a fortress” and “an entertainer’s dream,” which makes me think of the movie The Purge. All the fancy houses in that movie are outfitted with expensive total lockdown security features and then they have big parties on purge night.
There are five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, five fireplaces and, outside, a little stream that flows into a koi pond. There’s also a two-bedroom/two-bathroom guest house with its own putting green.
Seller Paul McCombs appears to be a neurosurgeon. Buyer Sun Drop Terrace LLC is a Tennessee-based limited liability company that was established in 2017. Sun Drop is also a citrus-flavored soda. Fresca is superior.
8. 2407 Hidden River Lane, Franklin (February)
Buyer: Foxhedge Realty LLC
Sale price: $10,000,000
Seller: Markus Betts
Seller’s agent: Steve Fridrich, Fridrich & Clark
Buyer’s agent: Lindsay Wells, Fridrich & Clark
Inside this 19,561-square-footer sits a two-lane bowling alley, golf simulator and exercise room “larger than most schools.” So who would live in such an extravagant, sporty home? None other than Nashville’s own MLB All-Star Markus “Mookie” Betts.
Betts grew up in Nashville before going on to play professional ball for the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. It was here in Music City that he was named Class AAA All-City Player of the Year. But baseball isn’t the only sport in which he excels — as the home’s bowling alley suggests, Betts is also a talented bowler. He was also named Tennessee Boys Bowler of the year in 2010.
Buyer Foxhedge Realty LLC is the same LLC that appeared in Headline Homes in 2019 after purchasing 127 acres in Leiper’s Fork.
9. 404 Whistler Cove, Franklin (January)
Buyer: John and Rebecca Figueroa, co-trustees, Figueroa Family Trust
Sale price: $9,900,000
Seller: Geoffrey and Melissa Smith
Sellers’ agent: Kim Brannon, Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty
Buyers’ agent: Ami Kase, Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty
Sellers Geoffrey and Melissa Smith purchased this home in 2016 for $1,540,000. What happened in the past six years to result in the $8 million boost? According to the listing a “complete two-year renovation transformation by custom builder Forte Building Group in collaboration with Durden Architecture.”
The main home comes in at just over 8,100 square feet, but the property also features a party barn with a fully equipped apartment, a four-car garage and “outdoor living spaces” outfitted with a pool and spa, a fire pit and fireplace.
10. 4760 Sharpsville Road, Murfreesboro (June)
Buyer: Christopher R Redlich, Jr., Trustee, Christopher R. Jr., Revocable Living Trust
Sale price: $9,297,000
Seller: Peppers Properties LLC
Seller’s agent: Erin Krueger, Compass Tennessee
Buyer’s agent: Christy Reed, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Known as Five Peppers Farm, this 90-acre equestrian farm features a riding area, a nine-stall barn, a hay barn and an office. I hope the office is for the horses. At the center of the sale is a 14,096-square-foot house that features more than 30 rooms (?!?), a pool and two outdoor kitchens. There’s also a two-bedroom/two-bathroom guest house with a full kitchen.
Let’s count the rooms, shall we? Five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a sitting/music room, a formal dining room, a living room (with double-sided fireplace), a kitchen, a walk-in pantry, a breakfast area, a sunroom, an office, a gun safe (is that a room?), a game room, a movie room, a gym, a dance/yoga studio, a study/art room and more.
There are stone archways, copper accent walls, onyx chandeliers, 150-year-old barn wood from Pennsylvania and a pool grotto with diving rocks, too.
Buyer Christopher Redlich Jr. is the founder and former chairman of Healing Healthcare.