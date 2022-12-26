Each month, we put together a list of the 10 most expensive home sales in Nashville and the surrounding area. Now we're tallying the 10 biggest sales of the entire year (December figures are still outstanding).

Former politician Bill Frist and baseball star Mookie Betts were among the big names to make this list.

703 Bowling-0439.jpeg

703 Bowling Ave.
1950ChickeringRd_0002.jpg

1950 Chickering Road