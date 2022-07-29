This month we have a three-way tie for third place with three — count ‘em, three! — homes coming in at $6.5 million each.
With the 10th home on the list coming in at a whopping $4,750,000, it feels more and more likely that we’ll soon see an installment of Headline Homes where not a single sale dips below $5 million. That’d be a HH first.
Below are June’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.
1. 5836 Hillsboro Pike
Buyer: Sun-Drop Terrace LLC
Sale price: $10,633,000
Seller: Paul and Carla McCombs
Sellers’ and buyer’s agent: Karen Russell, Partners Real Estate, LLC
According to the listing, this 11,034-square-foot home is “built like a fortress” and “an entertainer’s dream,” which makes me think of the movie The Purge. All the fancy houses in that movie are outfitted with expensive total lockdown security features and then they have big parties on purge night.
There are five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, five fireplaces and, outside, a little stream that flows into a koi pond. There’s also a two-bedroom/two-bathroom guest house with its own putting green.
Seller Paul McCombs appears to be a neurosurgeon. Buyer Sun Drop Terrace LLC is a Tennessee-based limited liability company that was established in 2017. Sun Drop is also a citrus-flavored soda. Fresca is superior.
2. 4760 Sharpsville Road, Murfreesboro
Buyer: Christopher R Redlich, Jr., Trustee, Christopher R. Jr., Revocable Living Trust
Sale price: $9,297,000
Seller: Peppers Properties LLC
Seller’s agent: Erin Krueger, Compass Tennessee
Buyer’s agent: Christy Reed, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Known as Five Peppers Farm, this 90-acre equestrian farm features a riding area, a nine-stall barn, a hay barn and an office. I hope the office is for the horses. At the center of the sale is a 14,096-square-foot house that features more than 30 rooms (?!?), a pool and two outdoor kitchens. There’s also a two-bedroom/two-bathroom guest house with a full kitchen.
Let’s count the rooms, shall we? Five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a sitting/music room, a formal dining room, a living room (with double-sided fireplace), a kitchen, a walk-in pantry, a breakfast area, a sunroom, an office, a gun safe (is that a room?), a game room, a movie room, a gym, a dance/yoga studio, a study/art room and more.
There are stone archways, copper accent walls, onyx chandeliers, 150-year-old barn wood from Pennsylvania and a pool grotto with diving rocks, too.
Buyer Christopher Redlich Jr. is the founder and former chairman of Healing Healthcare.
3. 1018 Stonewall Drive
Buyer: Luke Tubergen
Sale price: $6,500,000
Seller: David and Elizabeth Koretz
Sellers’ agent: Richard F. Bryan, Fridrich & Clark
Buyer’s agent: Jameson Roper, NATIVVIEW
This “technology-filled home” comes with smart everything — smart lights, smart thermostat, smart cameras, smart irrigation … so smart!
There’s also a Dolby home theater with a 4K projector and 130-inch screen as well as Bowers & Wilkins x Abby Road speakers. What happens when the power goes out? Not to worry! There’s a whole-house generator, too.
4. 1 Webster Lane
Buyer: Michael Sontag, Trustee, The 305 Trust
Sale price: $6,500,000
Seller: Randall J. Wachtler
Seller’s agent: Richard B. French, French King Fine Properties
Buyer’s agent: Amy Jackson Smith, Engel & Voelkers Nashville
This property just appeared in this column in November when music industry veteran Randall J. Wachtler purchased it for $5,500,000.
The 7,794-square-foot home was built in 1991, though the listing says it has been renovated. It features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. There’s also a three-car garage and an in-ground pool.
5. 7376 Harlow Drive
Buyer: SFBH LLC
Sale price: $6,500,000
Seller: Kevin Andrew Nolan
Seller’s and buyer’s agent: Johan Andries Kok, Discovery Tennessee Realty
Seller Kevin Andrew Nolan purchased this property in July 2020 for “just” $1,608,089. Who bought it this time around? Well, SFBH, the LLC that purchased the home, can stand for a lot of things. South Florida Baptist Hospital. Standards for Better Health. Sloths Fight Before Hugging. No idea what it means in this case.
6. 3738 Panorama Valley Lane, Franklin
Buyer: Steven Pinkow
Sale price: $5,445,000
Seller: Baird Graham Co. LLC
Seller’s agent: Alex Helton, Helton Real Estate Group
Buyer’s agent: Danny R. Anderson, PARKS
Little is known about this new home because construction was just completed last month. There are, supposedly, five bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half bathrooms as well as a three-car garage.
The lot, located in Williamson County’s gated Sloan Valley Farms development, was originally purchased by the construction company Baird Graham Co. LLC for $667,500.
7. 6231 Patton Road
Buyer: Unknown
Sale price: $5,000,000
Seller: Old South Construction LLC
Seller’s agents: McClain Holloway Franks, Battle Ground Realty and Marabeth Poole, PARKS
Buyer’s agent: Lisa Culp Taylor, PARKS
Here’s another newly constructed home. Just completed in March, this 6,219-square-footer has five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms.
Outside there is an in-ground pool and a covered patio with a fireplace and built-in grilling station.
8. 4816 Post Road
Buyer: John N. Vidalakis, Trustee, John N. Vidalakis Revocable Trust
Sale price: $4,900,000
Seller: Kathryn Dettwiller
Sellers’ agent: Dana Griscom, Pilkerton Realtors
Buyer’s agents: Carolyn Baron and Eve Hanley, Fridrich & Clark Realty
This Hill Place stone estate looks like the kind of house where the rich kid in the early 2000s teen rom-com would host the house party where all the crazy stuff goes down on grad night. You know the type — there’s a tennis court, a “handsome” library, an indoor lap pool and a sprinkler system that probably comes on just as the cops are busting up the party and everyone is fleeing, screaming and getting soaking wet. Just an idyllic playground for innocent juvenile shenanigans — take note, Hollywood.
Seller Kathryn Dettwiller purchased the house with her husband Fred in 2016. Fred was the president of beverage distributor DET Distributing. He died in October at the age of 89.
9. 1401 Burton Valley Road
Buyer: Palmer Revocable Trust 1
Sale price: $4,800,000
Seller: KE Holdings LLC
Seller’s agent: Tim Kyne and Molly Mason at Keller Williams Realty
Buyer’s agent: Jen Fuller, Fridrich & Clark Realty
More new construction! Ascent Construction finished this contemporary 7,335-square-foot home in June and it features in-law quarters, a covered patio with an outdoor kitchen and a large entertainment room with a wet bar and easy access to the patio and in-ground pool.
10. 7036 Lanceleaf Drive, College Grove
Buyer: Rajeev Amara, Trustees, Amara Community Property Trust
Sale price: $4,750,000
Seller: Jennifer L. Villacci Trust
Seller’s and buyer’s agent: Johan Andries Kok, Discovery Tennessee Realty
This 5,743-square-foot home in Williamson County’s Troubadour Golf & Field Club “sits on the fourth hole of a Tom Fazio award-winning golf course.” For rainy days there’s also a built-in home theater.
