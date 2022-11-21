HCA Healthcare has paid $12,204,000 for two parcels of raw land located in Century Farms near Antioch and within close proximity of a property on which it operates an emergency care facility.

The purchase follows the Nashville-based hospitalist having paid $3 million for a Century Farms site in October 2020 and on which it now operates the TriStar Health ER (read here).

TriStar

TriStar Health Century Farms ER

