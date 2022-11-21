HCA Healthcare has paid $12,204,000 for two parcels of raw land located in Century Farms near Antioch and within close proximity of a property on which it operates an emergency care facility.
The purchase follows the Nashville-based hospitalist having paid $3 million for a Century Farms site in October 2020 and on which it now operates the TriStar Health ER (read here).
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller was Century Farms LLC, which is affiliated with Nashville-based Oldacre McDonald. That entity paid $5.53 million for the two just-sold parcels and multiple others (including the one of which the $14 million ER facility now stands) in 2015, Metro records show.
The addresses of the two parcels, located near Exit 60 of Interstate 24 and with a collective 6.8 acres, are 2121 and 2105 Century Farms Parkway.
A local division of HCA, TriStar operates the 11-bed emergency department as an extension of its South Davidson County TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center. In addition to emergency department beds, the facility houses a trauma room and behavioral health services. Located at 2127 Century Farms Parkway, the ER facility seemingly opened in 2021.
The Post was unable to determine TriStar’s future plans for the property and if brokers were involved in the transaction.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.