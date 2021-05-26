The team behind micro-unit extended-stay hotel BentoLiving Chestnut Hill has announced it will open by October restaurant The Hart.
The restaurant will feature Hawaiian and Peruvian dishes, steaks and build-your-own bowls. The address is 321 Hart St.
To an extent, The Hart will replace Hawaiian bar B1281, which operated (until the pandemic hit) in a concrete block building located at 1281 Third Ave. S. next to BentoLiving. As the Post reported earlier this month, an entity affiliated with Third Prime, an investment firm headquartered in New York and with a Nashville presence, recently paid $1.2 million for the building (read here). A Bento-affiliated entity was the seller (and had operated B1281).
The Hart is named after the street on which it sits and to honor the maiden name of the grandmother of Justin Koziol, chief operating officer for BentoLiving Chestnut Hill.
The cuisine at The Hart will be similar to that of B1281, with the average check to be between $30 and $40. Koziol told the Scene the future Hart space will feature a casual vibe with diners to feel like they are outside, with soaring ceilings and minimal barrier separating its interior and exterior. It will present an industrial design aesthetic similar to that of the hotel, with four-top tables, lounge furniture and a central bar.
The Hart will supplement BentoLiving Chestnut Hill’s rooftop bar.
