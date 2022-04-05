Boca Raton, Florida-based Mill Creek Residential has paid $18.5 million for the Gulch site at which it plans to break ground by quarter's end on a mixed-use high-rise building.
As the Post previously reported, Modera McGavock will offer 396 residential units and about 13,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space on a 0.79- acre site with addresses of 1212, 1214 and 1218 McGavock St.
Capstone Land Sales brokered the sale for seller Good Health Management Partnership, according to a release. Austin Heithcock and Adam Klenk led the Capstone effort, supported by brokers Tyler Mayo, Jonathan Hawks, Luke Searcy and Jordan Arand.
“This luxury [building] will etch another high-profile development into Nashville’s evolving skyline,” Heithcock and Klenk said in a statement.
Atlanta-based Cooper Cary will serve as the architect, with the tower to rise 29 floors and about 310 feet. For comparison, the L&C Tower rises almost 410 feet. Nashville-based landscape architecture firm Hawkins Partners is also participating.
Previously, seller and hotelier Rajesh Aggarwal (who created Good Health Management Partnership) had planned Hotel Broadway on the site.
Of note, Mill Creek often uses “Modera” with its projects. For example, the company has both Modera Gulch and Modera Germantown under construction locally. According to the company's website, Mill Creek has more than 100 "Modera" buildings across the country.
Luca Barber, Mill Creek managing director for the company's local office, could not be reached for comment.
Read more about the project and see additional images here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.